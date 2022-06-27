STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man intrudes into school toilet, molests students

“He is a psycho. His main target is students. Despite the investigation into the Pocso case against him is going on, he still got engaged in similar crimes,” said the officer.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old man molested four girl students after intruding into a private school by impersonating a dermatologist on Friday. Gafoor of Mangalath House at Palluruthy, molested the students inside the toilet complex, according to the Chengamanad police. “Even before the school gates opened for the day, he entered the compound. He entered the toilet complex and introduced himself to the students as a dermatologist appointed by the school to find out whether they had any skin disease.

A few students noticed his unusual behaviour and informed the teachers,” said a police officer who led the investigation. However, the accused immediately fled the scene on his motorcycle, which he had parked in front of the school gate.

“Based on the complaints of students and teachers, we launched an investigation to trace him. Meanwhile, a team was set up to monitor the footage of all CCTV cameras in the area. Fortunately, we were able to decipher the registration number of his motorcycle from a few CCTV clips. Following this, we traced his house and arrested him,” said the officer. He has also been involved in another Pocso case registered at Aroor police station. “He is a psycho. His main target is students. Despite the investigation into the Pocso case against him is going on, he still got engaged in similar crimes,” said the officer.
 

