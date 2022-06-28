Action against Father Celestine Inchackal: Laity activists stage protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese protested the removal of Prasannapuram vicar Fr Celestine Inchackal from the post, in front of Ernakulam Bishops’ House at Broadway on Sunday. He was one among the few priests of the archdiocese who conducted the Mass in the new format prescribed by the synod of the Syro Malabar Church.

Sources with the archdiocese said that several incidents had occurred in the church where the parishioners had opposed the vicar’s way of not plying with the archdiocese’s decisions and orders. Ruckus occurred several times at Holy Family Church, Prasannapuram, while reading the pastoral letter issued by the Cardinal to conduct the Mass approved by the synod.

According to sources, based on the complaints from a section of parishioners, Inchackal was removed from the post, and the vicar forane of Kanjoor took charge of the parish.“Fr Inchackal was being a rebel. He was not following the orders regarding the mode of conducting Holy Mass as decided by the archdiocese. Other than that, complaints over his behaviour were raised by the parishioners,” said a source with the archdiocese.Meanwhile, it is known that Inchackal has not been given any charge of the church.