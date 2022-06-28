Kothamangalam-Munnar KSRTC jungle safari a roaring success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day-long journey through the woods exploring the mystic beauty of the wilderness, watch the gentle jumbos of Anakulam, cruise through the Bhoothathankettu reservoir, enjoy the rustic charm of the pristine hills and the lush green tea estates.... The jungle safari of the KSRTC from Kothamangalam to Munnar has been a roaring success.

In six months, the KSRTC has conducted 197 trips taking 9,697 tourists to enjoy the mystic natural beauty of the forest from Kuttampuzha to Munnar traversing through the jungle roads of Mamalakandam and Mankulam.

The state carrier has raked in Rs 51.2 lakh through the jungle safari. For a public transport operator that has been piling up losses, the jungle safari is a rare success. The service has brought a profit of Rs 25,20,129 in six months.

The service starts from Kothamangalam KSRTC depot at 8 am and proceeds to Bhoothathankettu. The tourists will be taken through the reservoir to Thattekad bird sanctuary by boat.

From Thattekad, they will be taken to Kuttampuzha from where the bus will enter the forest and proceed to Mankulam through Mamalakandam. The lunch has been arranged at a resort at Perumbankuthu. After rest, the safari will proceed to Munnar through Lakshmi estate.

From Munnar, the bus will return to Kothamangalam by Aluva Munnar road and reach the depot by 10 pm.The package tour is offered at the rate of Rs 700 per head which includes ticket charge, lunch and tea in the evening.To book the safari contact: 94479 84511 or 0446525773.