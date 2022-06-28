What's in a name? Eechamukku - where maniyan eecha swarmed

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Eechamukku, located in the heart of the IT hub Kakkanad, rose to prominence after the government established the Cochin Special Economic Zone and the Doordarshan Kendra’s Support Centre some years ago. This was probably where Kakkanad’s development took wing. However, the name Eechamukku still reminds residents of a not-so-pleasant history.

“Some people believe the location got its name from the large number of flies (eecha) in the area,” says local municipal councillor M M Nasser. “A large portion of the Kakkand was akin to a forest many years ago. There were no roads, electric power, or other developments. The agriculture department owned a large portion of the land in the area that’s now called Eechamukku.

“The department set up a farm to raise different varieties of plants. Soon, they began making compost from waste because it was difficult to get quality manure for the plants. A large area was designated for dumping waste. And, as a result, it gradually became a breeding ground for flies. Later, flies from here began to spread to other areas. Hence, people began referring to the location as’ Eechamukku’.”

Nasser recalls that the flies of Eechamukku were larger than usual houseflies. “We used to call them ‘Maniyan eecha.’ So, the flies gained a lot of popularity and the area became famous!” he quips.

Kakkanad resident Santhosh Babu says the area was initially known as Agriculture Farm Centre Junction. “People used to call it AFC in short as a large part of the area was under farming. However, the swarms of flies overtook the farm in fame.”

People in the area, however, say they want to replace the name Eechamukku with ‘TV Centre’. “With the establishment of the Doordarshan Kendra’s support centre, some people began calling the area TV Centre. Even the bus stop here has been renamed TV Centre,” says a resident, requesting to not be named. “But, sadly, some people refer to it as Eechamukku TV Centre!”