A mini-world of yore

Mahima Anna Jacob

Express News Service

KOCHI: The miniatures kept at Sundaran Pottikadavath’s residence aren’t made out of the usual materials used by artists. They are not made of plywood or fiberboard. The Malappuram-native does it differently. Each of his micro artworks is created out of those materials that are used in the original products. The mini-sized bamboo basket is made out of bamboo and the Shiva Lingam is carved from a granite stone! Keeping the details intact, Sundaran’s intricate works of art, weighing as little as a few milligrams, is a sight to behold.

The items he creates aren’t just mere itsy-bitsy objects. His interest lies in those traditional items that were once an integral part of any Kerala household and the objects that are disappearing with time - like an ode to the bygone era.

“I’ve been doing micro art for the past 20 years. The artform is challenging in nature. Since the materials used are either stones, metal, wood or paper, they often break down while shaping. Once it gets damaged, I have to restart from scratch. As the items are so small, holding them itself is a task of its own,” says Sundaran, who works as a staff at Agriculture Research Station, Anakkayam.

Art and sculpting have been a way of life for this 46-year-old. Though his works look every bit professional, Sundaran says he is an artist by passion and has never had any formal training. Before joining the university, he used to work as a goldsmith. Since then, he has been interested in miniatures. Spending hours carving little dealings on nose studs and earrings made him want to do more.

“I don’t like to sit idle. While working as a goldsmith, during my free time, I decided to make miniatures. Since my profession was jewellery making, I recreated a mini-sized antique jewellery box using wood and gold. I had to make it using gold since metals like iron and bronze deteriorate over time,” says Sundaran.

Bamboo baskets, grinding stone, wooden methiyadi, Shiva Lingam, flute and paper books are a few of the many interesting items he creates straight from his imagination. “I focus more on traditional items because they have a specific beauty and not just that through these items I intend to make the present generation aware of things that were used once,” says Sundaran.

Sundaran spends time on research before making each item - what kind of materials to use, suitable designs, how to go about carving it etc. “It’s not necessary that the same material can be used to create the mini-versions. When it comes to wood, not all wood can be taken. Coffee trees and sandalwoods are easier to use while creating miniatures, as they have fewer fibre strands,” he adds.

Using tools a chisel, blade, thread, and plucker, Sundaran carves the products finely. For bamboo-based products, the tiny bamboo pieces are kept under the sun for sometime. Then they are cut into thin pieces. These pieces are again dried under the sun before shaping into mini versions. He has also created a micro Malayalam, Hindi, and English alphabet book. Each of the items is sized from 1mm to 6mm.

Sundaran has never left miniatures aside because of his job. He uses his day off to spend time with his passion. So far he has created over 21 miniatures with some mini wonders taking weeks and months to finish.

“I continue making miniatures because I have a goal to meet. These items are kept inside a glass case to protect them from dust and from getting damaged, and I want to fill that box with several miniatures,” concludes Sundaran, who has plans to set Guinness World Records in the future.