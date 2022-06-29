Bhavan’s students win TiE Global competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of young student entrepreneurs from Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kochi, won the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition 2022 (TYE). The team SITLIGN who represented TiE Kerala, will receive a cash award of $4,500 and certificates from TiE Global. The students will also have access to investors if they wish to pursue entrepreneurship after school.

The team comprising Anaswara Ramesh, Dakshina Charu Chitra, Aaditya Dinesh, and Manoj Krishna K of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, Kochi, also received best execution and best customer validation at the competition.

The students competed with 20 other teams from across the globe and won the first prize. “TiE Kerala has been an active participant in the competition for the last 4 years.This year we reached out to 2500 students from 12+ schools, including government schools in the state,”said Anisha Cherian, President of Tie Kerala.

At the TiE Young Entrepreneurs initiative, the students went through a structured mentoring programme for the competition. After competiting with the 12 teams in the Chapter Finals, SITLIGN got qualified for the global competition.

TYE is a global initiative designed for high school students (grades 9 to 12), by hosting classroom sessions, mentoring, and business planning competitions TYE aims to teach entrepreneurship and leadership skills for students.