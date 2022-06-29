Cusat student moves Kerala HC alleging harassment for filing plaint against faculty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman cadet of Kunjali Marakar School of Marine Engineering (KMSME) in Cusat, who stood up against a senior faculty for allegedly stalking and mentally harassing her, has been now forced to knock at the doors of the Kerala High Court after a few other faculties in unison are repeatedly targeting her to avenge her decision to filea police complaint.

The sixth-semester cadet has allegedly been facing harassment after the police, on January 22, registered a case against associate professor Roy V Paul, 58, based on her complaint. However, she decided to approach the High Court after a disciplinary committee restricted her college hostel timings even after she submitted evidence to prove her innocence.

While reporting time for students in the college hostel on all days is 8.30pm, the committee imposed a punishment, directing her to report at the hostel at 6pm for a period of two weeks. She was punished for not reporting at the hostel at 8.30 pm on June 15.

Though she filed an explanation along with General Diary entry at the Kalamassery police station showing she and her friend met with an accident while on their way to the hostel on the particular date delaying their arrival, the committee refused to accept it and awarded punishment.

“The authorities are finding different means to harass my daughter. One after another, they are issuing memos against her for standing up against the senior faculty. We have decided to legally fight it because no other lady cadet should face such a situation again,” said the father of the cadet. The cadet’s counsel T S Sarath said the court stayed the orders of the disciplinary committee after considering her petition.

‘unnecessary’

lKMSME director M P John said the lady cadet was unnecessarily raking up issues

He added the disciplinary committee took action against her after they found her explanation unsatisfactory

The cadet was punished for not reporting at the hostel at 8.30 pm on June 15