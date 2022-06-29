Don’t disrupt work, Kerala HC tells KSRTC unions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that if the employees of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) continue to engage in disruptive activities or deleterious conduct, it would be difficult for the court to continue with the process of ensuring the payment of salaries to the employees every month. “I hope that every section of employees understands this,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The H C made the observation on an application filed by the KSRTC, seeking a directive to the trade unions not to lay siege or block the entry of the ministerial staff in to the headquarters. We are in the process of evolving a method to ensure the affairs of the corporation are brought back on track to ensure efficiency and profitability, at least in the future, the court said. The High Court had directed KSRTC to ensure that all the drivers, conductors, mechanics and store staff are paid without delay.