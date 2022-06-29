STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Don’t disrupt work, Kerala HC tells KSRTC unions

The High Court had directed KSRTC to ensure that all the drivers, conductors, mechanics and store staff are paid without delay.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that if the employees of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) continue to engage in disruptive activities or deleterious conduct, it would be difficult for the court to continue with the process of ensuring the payment of salaries to the employees every month. “I hope that every section of employees understands this,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The H C made the observation on an application filed by the KSRTC, seeking a directive to the trade unions not to lay siege or block the entry of the ministerial staff in to the headquarters. We are in the process of evolving a method to ensure the affairs of the corporation are brought back on track to ensure efficiency and profitability, at least in the future, the court said. The High Court had directed KSRTC to ensure that all the drivers, conductors, mechanics and store staff are paid without delay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court KSRTC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp