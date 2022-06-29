High alert as fever cases rise in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of mosquito-and water-borne diseases in the district showing an upward trajectory, the district administration has decided to step up preventive measures. Collector Jafar Malik, during an online review meeting on Tuesday, issued a direction to the health and other departments concerned to address the issue. The report tabled before the collector by the health authorities stated that the number of people seeking treatment in hospitals for diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, hepatitis B, and diarrhoea is increasing alarmingly.

“It is important to ensure that mosquito control activities are carried out effectively everywhere. Dry days should be observed strictly,” the collector said during the meeting. He also suggested that dry days should be intensified in educational institutions on Fridays, in institutions including government offices on Saturdays and at home on Sundays. “Kudumbashree, Asha and health workers should spread awareness at houses in connection with the Dry Day programme.

The mosquito sources have to be destroyed at the guest workers’ quarters. The civic bodies and the health department should ensure that preventive measures, including fogging, are taken,” said the collector. As part of the control of waterborne diseases, the collector also directed officials to increase inspections at roadside eateries. “In areas where dengue is prevalent, more intensive efforts will be made to ensure disease control. Fever clinics will be started in hospitals in areas with high incidence of the disease, ” said the collector.

As per the report, 1,833 people have been diagnosed with dengue so far this year, of which, 10 died. As many as 191 were diagnosed with leptospirosis, 203 with hepatitis B, and 50 with hepatitis C. Fourteen people have died of leptospirosis. The highest number of dengue and leptospirosis cases was reported in Kochi Corporation areas, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Aluva municipalities. Health officials have identified the containers of indoor plants as a major breeding ground for mosquitoes that cause dengue.