NFT art expo comes to Kochi

Through NFT Art, they too can exhibit their creativity and get remunerated,” said Vimal Chandran, curator of the exhibition.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 14 artists from all over the country, who are proficient in the NFT space, have come together at Kochi’s Cafe Papaya for an art exhibition to showcase their vibrant, animated and interactive works. Titled ‘Myths and Memes’, the exhibition has been organised by 101 India.

Reshidev R K, Vidya aka Vabyvel, Archan Nair, Vimal Chandran, Rima Kallingal, Ajay Menon, Prasad Bhat, Sachin Samson, Satish Acharya and Merkabah Boards are some of the artists participating in the exhibition, including collaborating artists Shaizy Umar, Fahd Hussein, Rajni Gadhvi, Varun Desai and Jibin Joseph.

“NFT Art unlocks enormous possibilities with the shift from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. It will dissolve geographical boundaries in art and its trade. One can buy or sell any digital asset using blockchain-friendly cryptocurrency. The author can protect the authenticity of each work. Until recently, artists involved in visual effects did not have such an identity. Through NFT Art, they too can exhibit their creativity and get remunerated,” said Vimal Chandran, curator of the exhibition.

Reshidev’s surreal works exploring the connection between humans and the mind, Vimal Chandran’s science fiction works that are connected to Kerala’s lore such as theyyam, Vidya’s 3D works that are all about South Asian women, feminine spirit and gender politics, Sachin’s arts where nature meets myths and Archan’s mindblowing psychedelic art are some of the attractions of the show. 

“We’ve always believed in our NFT creators and working with the community. We have launched our NFT Creators Project by partnering with some of the best artist communities across India,” said Jaydeep Singh, founder and MD of I01 India and Offbeat Media Group. Rajni, who is vice-president of group branding and design in Offbeat Media Group, is also exhibiting her works, which are a part the series Indianama.   
The exhibition will conclude on July 6.

What is NFT?
NFT or non-fungible token on the digital platform asserts the artist’s ownership over his/her work with no possibility for copying by anyone. There will be only one unique buyer and owner for each work. Hundreds of young and new artists have become famous by trading their art on NFT platforms without the help of curators or galleries.

Comments(1)

  • Daulatsinh Gadhvi
    Its very nice looking and I appreciate your india based work. Lets work on worldwide for India’s number one. Cheers.
    1 day ago reply
