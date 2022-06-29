Tender vote ‘opened’, Congress loses Chellanam ward

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a Rare turn of fortune, the Congress lost a ward in Chellanam panchayat as the court opened a tender vote to dec ide the winner on Tuesday. In the local body elections held in December 2020, Congress candidate Joshy Ambrose Parambil had won ward No. 3, defeating Chellanam Twenty20 candidate Mary Simla by one vote. While Joshy polled 407 votes, Simla got 406.

However, Simla approached the court challenging the result. The Chellanam Twenty20 had challenged a bogus vote for which the polling officer had allowed a tender vote. As the Congress candidate was elected by one vote, Simla approached the court demanding to count the tender vote. A technical team was brought from Hyderabad to remove the bogus vote and the tender vote was opened at Thoppumpady magistrate court, which went in favour of Chellanam Twenty20.

As both candidates polled equal votes, the winner was decided through draw of lots. “It was a long battle for justice. A bogus vote was cast in favour of the CPM in the name of our supporter after which we challenged the vote. Accordingly, the polling officer allowed the person to cast a tender vote and we approached the court as the Congress candidate had a majority of only one vote,” said Simla.

The panchayat is ruled by Chellanam Twenty20 with the support of the Congress. Six months ago, Chellanam Twenty20 had joined hands with Congress to defeat the LDF and wrest power. K L Joseph of Chellanam Twenty20 is the president while Congress member Anita Sebastine is the vice-president.