Buffer zone: KCBC reps to meet Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) representatives will meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to discuss their concerns on the recent order of the Supreme Court verdict on the mandatory one-km buffer zone around protected forests.

A petition will be submitted to the chief minister on the suggestions and concerns regarding the Supreme Court verdict. KCBC said prior to filing review petition in the SC against its verdict, the government should redraw the eco-sensitive zones one kilometre inwards from the boundary of the protected forest.