STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Buffer zone: KCBC reps to meet Pinarayi

A petition will be submitted to the chief minister on the suggestions and concerns regarding the Supreme Court verdict.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) representatives will meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to discuss their concerns on the recent order of the Supreme Court verdict on the mandatory one-km buffer zone around protected forests.

A petition will be submitted to the chief minister on the suggestions and concerns regarding the Supreme Court verdict. KCBC said prior to filing review petition in the SC against its verdict, the government should redraw the eco-sensitive zones one kilometre inwards from the boundary of the protected forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCBC Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp