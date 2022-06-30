STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Butcher among two held for cattle theft

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the theft of a buffalo.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the theft of a buffalo. The arrested are Muhasin, 28, and Mohammad Ali, 20, both natives of Keezhamadu.The animal was stolen from the house of Kuttamassery native Pushkaran on June 24. "Pushkaran sold the buffalo to slaughter it as part of the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration. However, the buyers entrusted him to rear the animal for now. The accused stole the animal and shifted it to an open field at Kerankunnam area," a police officer said.

The accused were identified after checking the CCTV visuals of the area. Muhasin, who runs a slaughterhouse, planned to sell the meat of the stolen buffalo.The police suspect that the accused are involved in similar thefts before. "The accused have confessed to the crime. It could have been difficult to identify the stolen animal as cattle dealers from other states send their buffalos to the open fields in Kerankunnam to graze. Luckily, the horns of the buffalo were painted by the owner which helped us identify it," a police official said.

Incidents of cattle theft is on the rise in the district following its high-demand as part of Eid al-Adha celebration next week. Last week, an Asokapuram native was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police for stealing eight buffalos from Aluva and Kalamassery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cattle theft
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp