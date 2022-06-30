Contributory Pension Scheme: Info commission order set aside

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has set aside the State Information Commission order directing the State Information Officer, General Administration, to provide a copy of the report submitted by the committee appointed by the government to review the Contributory Pension Scheme to an applicant under the Right to Information Act. Justice Murali Purushothaman passed the order on the petition filed by the state government.

The court observed that the proviso to Section 8 (1)(i) provided that, once the Council of Ministers took a decision on matters brought before the council, the exemption from disclosure of information ceased and the decisions of the Council of Ministers, the reasons thereof, and the material on the basis of which the decisions were taken shall be made public. Only at this stage, the public information officer could provide the material on the basis of which the council decisions were taken.

Explanation sought from magistrate and police

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has sought an explanation from a Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, for remanding a woman and her colleague to judicial custody without considering the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court on the arrest and remand of the accused. The court also issued notice to Faisal M A, SI of Elamakkara police station recently on a contempt of court petition filed by Gopika Jayan and her colleague Sudheekamal. The court asked the Registrar General to call for a report from the magistrate as to how he could reach reasonable satisfaction while remanding the accused and why the arrest and remand were imperative.

Directive to censor board on ‘Kaduva’ certification

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objection of a person, who claims that the Prithviraj starrer film Kaduva is a portrayal of his life, but made with certain additions defaming him. He has moved the High Court submitting that he should be heard before the film is certified for release. The court said that it is evident that the film certification authorities are statutorily bound to take independent decisions with regard to the certification of films.