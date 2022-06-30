GSEA award declared 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abdul Gafoor, a BCA 2nd year student of SAFI institute of Advanced Study, Vazhayoor, Malappuram, has bagged this year’s Kerala State-level Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA) instituted by Entrepreneurs’ Organization Kerala Chapter. (EO) He has made his bid at the regional finals held in Visakhapatnam.

GSEA is the world’s premier business competition for student entrepreneurs. The competitions are held in over 50 countries. In the preliminary round Abdul Gafoor came out with flying colours after showcasing his new venture called “fix it”. The GSEA Global Finals will be held in Washington. GSEA provides students with the opportunity to examine their business, receive valuable feedback, connect with experienced local entrepreneurs, and engage with peers from around the globe. Winning students receive cash awards, gifts, mentorship, and business coaching.

Graduate or Postgraduate students who own and operate a business for a minimum of six months and within 30 years of age are eligible to compete for GSEA.The winner was presented with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh by EO Kerala Chapter President Issac Alexander who is also the MD of Avenue Hotels and Vinay Kynadi, MD of Silver Sands and founder, Venture Way.