STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

GSEA award declared 

GSEA is the world’s premier business competition for student entrepreneurs. The competitions are held in over 50 countries.

Published: 30th June 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abdul Gafoor, a BCA 2nd year student of SAFI institute of Advanced Study, Vazhayoor, Malappuram, has bagged this year’s Kerala State-level Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA) instituted by Entrepreneurs’ Organization Kerala Chapter. (EO) He has made his bid at the regional finals held in Visakhapatnam.

GSEA is the world’s premier business competition for student entrepreneurs. The competitions are held in over 50 countries. In the preliminary round Abdul Gafoor came out with flying colours after showcasing his new venture called “fix it”. The GSEA Global Finals will be held in Washington. GSEA provides students with the opportunity to examine their business, receive valuable feedback, connect with experienced local entrepreneurs, and engage with peers from around the globe. Winning students receive cash awards, gifts, mentorship, and business coaching.

Graduate or Postgraduate students who own and operate a business for a minimum of six months and within 30 years of age are eligible to compete for GSEA.The winner was presented with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh by EO Kerala Chapter President Issac Alexander who is also the MD of Avenue Hotels and Vinay Kynadi, MD of Silver Sands and founder, Venture Way. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp