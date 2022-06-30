Molestation: No funds provided to appoint security guards, say concerned parents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chengamanad incident in which a 35-year-old man molested four girl students after intruding into the toilet of a school has got the parents worried about security on campuses. Even as CBSE schools have a foolproof mechanism in place to ensure the security of students on the campus and prevent the entry of outsiders, the same can’t be said about the government and some aided schools.

“The problem is very serious,” said Usha K, mother of a Class X girl student at a government school. According to her, there is no restriction on the entry of outsiders into the campus. “Anybody can come in. One of the major issues is the location of the toilet complex. The toilets are far from the main buildings, mostly near the compound walls,” she said.

According to Simja Thomas, mother of a class VIII girl student, her daughter never uses the loo at her school. “She is afraid since there have been instances when anti-social elements tried to peep inside by climbing over the compound wall,” she said.

However, one can’t blame the school authorities, she said. “There are no funds provided to appoint security guards,” she said. The onus falls on the PTA. “But yet again, funds become a deterrent, especially in schools whose students come from financially backward families,” said Simja.

Meanwhile, Shibu P Chacko, president of the Parents Teachers Association of Ernakulam Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittoor Road, said, “The school has a perfect security system in place. Our school is near the railway station and also the main road. So, the chances of intruders are high. “Hence, we have installed CCTV cameras using the funds from PTA and we have a tie-up with the autorickshaw and taxi drivers to keep a watch. We have also installed a gate.”