STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Molestation: No funds provided to appoint security guards, say concerned parents

The Chengamanad incident in which a 35-year-old man molested four girl students after intruding into the toilet of a schoo has got the parents worried about security on campuses.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chengamanad incident in which a 35-year-old man molested four girl students after intruding into the toilet of a school has got the parents worried about security on campuses. Even as CBSE schools have a foolproof mechanism in place to ensure the security of  students on the campus and prevent the entry of outsiders, the same can’t be said about the government and some aided schools.

“The problem is very serious,” said Usha K, mother of a Class X girl student at a government school. According to her, there is no restriction on the entry of outsiders into the campus. “Anybody can come in. One of the major issues is the location of the toilet complex. The toilets are far from the main buildings, mostly near the compound walls,” she said.

According to Simja Thomas, mother of a class VIII girl student, her daughter never uses the loo at her school. “She is afraid since there have been instances when anti-social elements tried to peep inside by climbing over the compound wall,” she said. 

However, one can’t blame the school authorities, she said. “There are no funds provided to appoint security guards,” she said. The onus falls on the PTA. “But yet again, funds become a deterrent, especially in schools whose students come from financially backward families,” said Simja. 

Meanwhile, Shibu P Chacko, president of the Parents Teachers Association of Ernakulam Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittoor Road, said, “The school has a perfect security system in place. Our school is near the railway station and also the main road. So, the chances of intruders are high. “Hence, we have installed CCTV cameras using the funds from PTA and we have a tie-up with the autorickshaw and taxi drivers to keep a watch. We have also installed a gate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp