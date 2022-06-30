Monsoon petcare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon showers bring respite to us from the sweltering heat; we like enjoying the weather by walking, but if we are walking with our dog, we better be extra careful. The season presents challenges to pet parents as our furry friends are more vulnerable to fungal, bacterial and some life-threatening viral infections that can be prevented. Here are some precautions and tips by Dr Jiyaul Hoque, Senior Veterinarian at Mars Petcare, that must be taken to protect our pooch.

Walk but not a lot.

Vet Jiyaul urges dog owners to be aware of the dangers of walking their pets – especially ones with thick coats and underlying health conditions – during the rainy season. “As rainy weather rolls around, pets are at a high risk of issues like infections, skin allergies, or parasitic infestations. Even the sound of thunder proves to be unpleasant for our furry pals (especially those with thick furs), and long walks might be compromised in case of persistent showers,” the vet says.

Because of moisture, there are chances that its fur can get damp. So, parents must make sure to rub their dog dry with a dry towel after every walk, clean, dry, warm, and away from any windows where it can catch mist from the rain. “Dog’s paws will inevitably pick up dirt and muck from the ground, which might lead to a host of infections. To avoid infections and infestations, trim the fur in the paw area and clean the paws with an antiseptic wash after every walk, which can help,” Dr Jiyaul suggests.

Watch for symptoms

It is also important to gently wipe around your dog’s eyes, ears and genital region, especially during monsoon. One must pay attention to their eating habits and mood. “We can use a warm washcloth or cotton ball to dry these regions after cleaning. But, also must keep track of dogs’ eating behaviour which might fluctuate in case of infections— primary, mood. If the dog is showing signs of dullness, has rashes, combined with absent hunger, one must immediately consult a vet,” says Dr Jiyaul.

Diet and Deworm

During monsoon, it’s better to break meals into small portions to ensure the pet does not eat anything that has been sitting in its bowl for too long. “Make sure you give them fibre-rich food that is rich in nutrients or as recommended by vets,” says Jiyaul.

He added, “Many monsoon-related illnesses are caused due to parasites, and we can avoid this by deworming our dogs regularly. The best way to fight this is to maintain a regular deworming and grooming schedule to reduce the risk of skin problems and infections.”