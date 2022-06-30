Pic traps serial swindler 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Binu P Chacko, a self-proclaimed Catholic forum leader, was one of the most-wanted conmen on the police list until last year. The 46-year-old Thiruvalla resident had been swindling large sums of money from people by promising them jobs in nationalised banks, PSUs such as Indian Oil Corporation, and foreign countries.

Cases were registered against him at Idukki, Kanjikuzhy, Kottayam West, Kuravilangad, Changanassery, Mannarkkad, and Ernakulam Central police stations. But, Binu managed to remain a thorn in the flesh for sleuths. He was careful enough to not leave any clue behind, officers recall.

N Girish, SHO

Last year, he ripped off Rs 3.5 lakh from a woman after promising her a job at a nationalised bank in Kochi. In this case, however, Lady Luck frowned upon him. “There were several complaints against Binu, but we struggled to trace him. He was always on the move and frequently changed SIM cards,” recalls former Palarivattom Station House Officer N Girish, who led the investigation.

“He used to contact his family and friends from different numbers. On examining the call detail record, we noted that he had contacted an automobile mechanic in Kottayam. When we questioned the guy, he said Binu had called him to get his car’s rear-view mirror replaced. Binu had also forwarded a photo to find a suitable mirror for his car.”

The pic turned out to be a crucial lead. “We understood he was somewhere in Kottayam, but it was difficult to trace his exact location,” says Girish, who is currently posted in Kollam. “That’s when we noticed a billboard in the picture’s backdrop. We guessed he had clicked the picture from the place where was staying.”

The probe team zeroed in on the billboard location. “The photo angle revealed that Binu had clicked the pic from the compound of an apartment complex. Based on information gathered from the residents, we finally nabbed him from an apartment,” says Girish, adding that he was assisted by sub-inspectors Pradeep S and Anilkumar, and CPOs Mahin Aboobakkar and Rajesh.