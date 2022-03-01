Free Covid vaccine for two weeks; collector receives doses worth Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to achieve total vaccination, a two-week-long free vaccination drive will be held in collaboration with private hospitals in district. As part of it, Amrita Hospitals, Kochi, has handed over 43,000 vaccine doses to the district administration on Monday.

Collector Jafar Malik received the Covishield vaccine doses worth around Rs 3 crore from the hospital authorities. “With the support of private hospitals we hope to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the district in a week,” said Jafar Malik.

Meanwhile, Dr M G Sivadas, district vaccination nodal officer, said that free vaccination will be facilitated at private hospitals as well from morning 10 am to 5 pm. He urged those who still haven’t taken the first or the second doses of the vaccine to come forward and get vaccinated. According to district officials, along with the online booking facility for vaccination, walk-in registration will also be available at the vaccination centres.