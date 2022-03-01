Seven arrested in attempt-to-murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested seven members of a gang that attacked a youth for informing the cops about their ganja dealings. The nine-member gang barged into the house of Vishnu Sukumaran at Perumballoor last week and beat him up with wooden sticks.

Muvattupuzha police arrested the seven accused under attempt-to-murder charges. Two are absconding. The arrested are Bheeshma Narayanan, 25, of Perumballoor; Arun Babu, 27, of Kadathy; Rajesh Rameshkumar, 25, of Mulavoor; Jobin, 23, of Velloorkunnam; Sibi, 32, of Marady; Arjun Saju, 20, of East Kadathy, and Adityan Bijukumar, 21, of Velloorkunnam. The police have intensified the search for the other two suspects.