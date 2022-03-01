STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Seven arrested in attempt-to-murder case

The police on Monday arrested seven members of a gang that attacked a youth for informing the cops about their ganja dealings.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Monday arrested seven members of a gang that attacked a youth for informing the cops about their ganja dealings. The nine-member gang barged into the house of Vishnu Sukumaran at Perumballoor last week and beat him up with wooden sticks.

Muvattupuzha police arrested the seven accused under attempt-to-murder charges. Two are absconding. The arrested are Bheeshma Narayanan, 25, of Perumballoor; Arun Babu, 27, of Kadathy; Rajesh Rameshkumar, 25, of Mulavoor; Jobin, 23, of Velloorkunnam; Sibi, 32, of Marady; Arjun Saju, 20, of East Kadathy, and Adityan Bijukumar, 21, of Velloorkunnam. The police have intensified the search for the other two suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder case
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp