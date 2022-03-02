STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assault on kid: Mother to be sole accused

Mother confesses to beating 3-year-old, but says fractures result of child’s fall

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation into the case of a three-year-old girl who was admitted to the ICU of Kolenchery Medical College with bruises and fractures on her body has taken a new turn with the police planning to arraign her mother as the only accused in the case. 

The investigation carried out by the police confirmed that the mother had beaten up the girl and that might have resulted in the bruise marks on her body. “During interrogation, the mother admitted that she had beaten up her daughter when she committed some mischievous acts.

She was not sure about the bruise marks, but some may have been caused following that. However, the mother said the fractures happened when she fell. Since the mother was the only person in touch with the kid, all pieces of evidence point to her,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police are also planning to slap more sections of the IPC on the mother. “Earlier, the police had registered a case against the child’s mother under Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 (care and protection of children). But we are in the process of adding a few more sections under IPC against her,” the officer added. 

With the mother being arraigned the only accused, the police ruled out the involvement of Antony Tijin, the partner of the kid’s aunt, who is alleged to have assaulted the girl under the influence of alcohol and drugs. “So far, we have no evidence against Antony Tijin. Though the father of the girl had said that Antony was the main accused, he was not even there at the house. This can be considered only as an allegation. Even the girl’s 11-year-old cousin ruled out the involvement of others in the bruises,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the girl’s health has started showing some improvement. “She has started responding and also started taking food. A surgery might be needed to fix the fracture on her left hand. A decision regarding the surgery will be taken only after examining the brain scan results,” said hospital sources.

