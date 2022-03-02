STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Darkness haunts Kochi roads

According to Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) officials, the work is in progress and the issue will be resolved soon.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While many parts of the city are gearing up to receive smart roads, the basic needs of commuters are still being neglected by authorities. Lack of streetlights on major roads that directly impact the safety of commuters and lead to road accidents has been a long-standing issue. Manapatti Parambu road, Vyttilla junction, and the two Goshree bridges near Vypeen still lack functional streetlights despite multiple pleas by residents and commuters. Though the Goshree bridges came as a great relief for residents in terms of connectivity (it links Vypeen Island and Kochi city), the lack of maintenance continues to be a major issue.

“Despite complaints, the stretch still has no streetlights,” said Rajeev S, a native of Vypeen. “Though the authorities promised to fix the dysfunctional streetlights by January, nothing has happened  yet,” he said. Since heavy vehicles ply on the bridge, the lack of lights could lead to serious accidents, claim commuters.

According to Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) officials, the work is in progress and the issue will be resolved soon.

Banerji road

“The streetlights have been non-operational for a few months now. Some cable laying work is by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is underway here,” said Varghese, a street vendor near the market road. As part of the road renovation project, CSML is replacing existing streetlights with energy-efficient streetlighting luminaires. “The work on Banerji Road will be completed soon,” said a CSML official. 

Vyttilla still in the dark

One of the busiest junctions in the city, the 50-metre stretch from the back exit of Vyttila Hub towards the metro station, is still engulfed by darkness at night. “After nightfall, it is scary to use the stretch. A month ago, a high-mast light was put up near the ill-lit bus stop here, “said Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing the Vyttila Division. 

Though repeated complaints were submitted to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) regarding the repair of the streetlights, no action has been taken so far.  “A meeting with the VMHS regarding the second phase development of the hub will be held next week. The issue of the dysfunctional streetlights will be taken up then,” 
said Sunitha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp