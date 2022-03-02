Darkness haunts Kochi roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While many parts of the city are gearing up to receive smart roads, the basic needs of commuters are still being neglected by authorities. Lack of streetlights on major roads that directly impact the safety of commuters and lead to road accidents has been a long-standing issue. Manapatti Parambu road, Vyttilla junction, and the two Goshree bridges near Vypeen still lack functional streetlights despite multiple pleas by residents and commuters. Though the Goshree bridges came as a great relief for residents in terms of connectivity (it links Vypeen Island and Kochi city), the lack of maintenance continues to be a major issue.

“Despite complaints, the stretch still has no streetlights,” said Rajeev S, a native of Vypeen. “Though the authorities promised to fix the dysfunctional streetlights by January, nothing has happened yet,” he said. Since heavy vehicles ply on the bridge, the lack of lights could lead to serious accidents, claim commuters.

According to Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) officials, the work is in progress and the issue will be resolved soon.

Banerji road

“The streetlights have been non-operational for a few months now. Some cable laying work is by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is underway here,” said Varghese, a street vendor near the market road. As part of the road renovation project, CSML is replacing existing streetlights with energy-efficient streetlighting luminaires. “The work on Banerji Road will be completed soon,” said a CSML official.

Vyttilla still in the dark

One of the busiest junctions in the city, the 50-metre stretch from the back exit of Vyttila Hub towards the metro station, is still engulfed by darkness at night. “After nightfall, it is scary to use the stretch. A month ago, a high-mast light was put up near the ill-lit bus stop here, “said Sunitha Dixon, councillor representing the Vyttila Division.

Though repeated complaints were submitted to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) regarding the repair of the streetlights, no action has been taken so far. “A meeting with the VMHS regarding the second phase development of the hub will be held next week. The issue of the dysfunctional streetlights will be taken up then,”

said Sunitha.