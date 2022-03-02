STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MDMA case: Hunt on for aide of Nigerian

The team probing the seizure of 168 gm of MDMA at Kariyad junction in Nedumbassery has launched a hunt for an aide of the Nigerian national arrested from Bengaluru in the case. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The team probing the seizure of 168 gm of MDMA at Kariyad junction in Nedumbassery has launched a hunt for an aide of the Nigerian national arrested from Bengaluru in the case. Chinedo Eze Remejus, 38, was arrested recently from Bengaluru’s Medanahalli, where he was staying.

The sleuths received a vital clue that he and his accomplice used to make MDMA crystals. “Upon interrogation, he confessed that he was working on a commission basis for supplying the drug. An investigation is already on about his Kerala links,” said an officer.

Though he said that his mobile phone was lost earlier, the investigation team has traced his call detail records. The police will approach the court soon seeking his custody for a detailed interrogation.  The police suspect that the Bengaluru racket comprising Nigerian nationals had been making MDMA as the police seized 168 gm of the drug in crystal form from a four-member gang while transporting it to Kochi on November 21 last year. 

Remejus arrived in India on a medical visa in 2016 and had been staying illegally in Bengaluru even after his visa expired. Though the enforcement agencies had found that the synthetic drugs supplied in Kochi in many cases were sourced from Bengaluru, identifying the major links of the racket has been a herculean task. In the majority of cases, foreign nationals such as Nigerians are running the supply chain across the country. To prevent detection by the police, they frequently change locations where drugs would be handed over. 

According to the officers who took part in the operation, the drug gangs control several streets in Bengaluru. The officers cannot enter these streets and catch the suspects. These gangs identify possible customers via social media but the financial dealings are done directly, said the officers.

