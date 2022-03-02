World between your walls

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Dhanya was a kid, anything miniature brought her peace and happiness. Her obsession also grew with her. Later in life, when she decided to start an art venture, Dhanya didn’t have to ponder much about what to focus on. The Kochi native’s homegrown exclusive home decor venture, Dhaani Kriti, is bound to take you to a quaint land of miniatures. Dhanya used to work as a biochemistry lecturer.

“When I was young, my mother realised that I have a knack for art. She encouraged me to draw and paint constantly. She has kept each of my artworks safe, even those I don’t remember making,” says Dhanya.

Over time, however, Dhanya lost track of her art. But it was her husband who noticed her craft and encouraged her to take it to a larger space. That’s how the now three-year-old venture was born. The tiny decors at Dhaani Kriti are made mostly out of wood, epoxy clay, and paper mache. “Paper mache is handmade clay where used papers are recycled. Figures are formed using the pulp. When kept at room temperature the content will harden,” she adds. Though it is not done deliberately the figurines revolve around subjects like peace, calmness, and happiness.

Her artworks radiate positivity. “The artworks I create are mostly self-reflective. When I feel stuck or restricted in life, I tend to create figurines with wings. This may sound bizarre, but it gives me a sense of liberation,” says Dhanya.

It’s a tiny world

Little Frida Kahlo with wings, Mr Joy the Joker in his most vibrant attire, bird lady — Dhanya’s clay and wood human figures are the best of your imagination. These creations mirror her fascination for humans in general. “I believe in humans, I’ve always felt we are a mystery, especially our brains. It is capable of so much. Most of the creations that we see around us came out of our thinking. Even the figures of deities we worship are an artist’s imagination,” says Dhanya. The self-taught artist has also proven her skills in macrame, crochet, and doodling. “The feeling of being able to create a solid object out of your imagination is unexplainable,” she says.

Straight outta Rajasthan

Born and brought up in Rajasthan, Dhanya’s creations are heavily influenced by the artworks of the region — especially the tiny birds in sombre hues adorned with intricate swirls, floral patterns and dots. “Though people there aren’t that well educated, the women do beautiful traditional artworks on the walls of their homes. One can find a piece of Rajasthan in any household, and I admire that,” says Dhanya.

Instagram: @dhaani_kriti