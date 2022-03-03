House owner unleashes dogs on bank officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident, the owner of a house in Chembumukku on Wednesday released three dogs in a bid to prevent bank officials from attaching her property. The officials, who were accompanied by an advocate commissioner and police officers, were also attacked by the borrower’s son using a knife.

The incident took place around 11am when the recovery team reached the house of Annamma Cherian based on a court directive to attach the property. “The house owner unleashed three dogs on us. But the members of the animal welfare association with us tamed the ferocious dogs.

This angered Kevin, the house owner’s son, and he attacked the advocate commissioner with a knife. She suffered an injury to her hand,” said a member of the recovery team. The officer said the family owes the bank Rs 7 crore.

“They had availed a loan for business purposes. The bank officials reached the house to attach the property based on a court order. But we couldn’t do our duty with the frustrated family members attacking us,” the officer added.

The officials also complained that the family had committed the same crime when they reached earlier to execute the bank order. “Given the previous experience, we reached the house with animal welfare activists and police officers,” the officer added.The police are yet to register a case against the family members.

“The bank officials have not filed a complaint with the police so far. Action will be initiated based on the complaint,” said a police officer with the Thrikkakara police station.