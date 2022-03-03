STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

House owner unleashes dogs on bank officials

Borrower’s son attacks advocate commissioner with knife | Members of animal welfare association tame the dogs 

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police and bank officials in front of the house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident, the owner of a house in Chembumukku on Wednesday released three dogs in a bid to prevent bank officials from attaching her property. The officials, who were accompanied by an advocate commissioner and police officers, were also attacked by the borrower’s son using a knife.

The incident took place around 11am when the recovery team reached the house of Annamma Cherian based on a court directive to attach the property. “The house owner unleashed three dogs on us. But the members of the animal welfare association with us tamed the ferocious dogs.

This angered Kevin, the house owner’s son, and he attacked the advocate commissioner with a knife. She suffered an injury to her hand,” said a member of the recovery team. The officer said the family owes the bank Rs 7 crore.

“They had availed a loan for business purposes. The bank officials reached the house to attach the property based on a court order. But we couldn’t do our duty with the frustrated family members attacking us,” the officer added.

The officials also complained that the family had committed the same crime when they reached earlier to execute the bank order. “Given the previous experience, we reached the house with animal welfare activists and police officers,” the officer added.The police are yet to register a case against the family members. 

“The bank officials have not filed a complaint with the police so far. Action will be initiated based on the complaint,” said a police officer with the Thrikkakara police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp