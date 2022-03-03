Say no to drugs with football

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Venda Cup is here with a simple yet important message. An initiative of project Venda by the Fourth Wave Foundation, the football tournament moots sports as a powerful medium to combat the trend of youngsters resorting to drugs or alcohol abuse, which can wreak havoc in their lives. The fifth edition of the competition will kick off from Thursday at the Parkway football turf in Kalamassery.

The Fourth Wave Foundation aims to educate youngsters about the damage caused by drug abuse by providing healthy alternatives and solutions. Sports, they believe, will be a positive tool for this.

The event is inspired by the Icelandic model. Around 660 children are expected to participate this year, of which 260 of them are girls. “Children need enjoyable and stimulating social engagements to channel their energies and creativity. Sports and similar activities give them exactly that. It will help them steer clear of unhealthy habits and risky situations,” said CC Joseph, the director of the Fourth Wave Foundation. With each passing year, the participation in the competition is growing. In the inaugural edition back in 2017, four boys’ teams had participated. The 2021 edition had 40 boys teams and 24 girls teams. Besides trying to safeguard children from high-risk environments, the tournament also wants to offer youngsters an experience of professional football.

According to the organisers, sport is a great way to teach youngsters about inclusivity, teamwork and fair play, all of which can help them develop good values. “This is a means to ensure that kids like us wouldn’t fall prey to substance abuse,” said a youngster who had taken part in one of the previous edition of Venda Cup. From March 3 to 12.