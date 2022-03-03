STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Say no to drugs with football

The fifth edition of the competition will kick off from Thursday at the Parkway football turf in Kalamassery.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Venda Cup is here with a simple yet important message. An initiative of project Venda by the Fourth Wave Foundation, the football tournament moots sports as a powerful medium to combat the trend of youngsters resorting to drugs or alcohol abuse, which can wreak havoc in their lives. The fifth edition of the competition will kick off from Thursday at the Parkway football turf in Kalamassery.

The Fourth Wave Foundation aims to educate youngsters about the damage caused by drug abuse by providing healthy alternatives and solutions. Sports, they believe, will be a positive tool for this.

The event is inspired by the Icelandic model. Around 660 children are expected to participate this year, of which 260 of them are girls. “Children need enjoyable and stimulating social engagements to channel their energies and creativity. Sports and similar activities give them exactly that. It will help them steer clear of unhealthy habits and risky situations,” said CC Joseph, the director of the Fourth Wave Foundation. With each passing year, the participation in the competition is growing. In the inaugural edition back in 2017, four boys’ teams had participated. The 2021 edition had 40 boys teams and 24 girls teams. Besides trying to safeguard children from high-risk environments, the tournament also wants to offer youngsters an experience of professional football. 

According to the organisers, sport is a great way to teach youngsters about inclusivity, teamwork and fair play, all of which can help them develop good values. “This is a means to ensure that kids like us wouldn’t fall prey to substance abuse,” said a youngster who had taken part in one of the previous edition of Venda Cup.  From March 3 to 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp