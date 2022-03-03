Survey spots new species of birds in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 15 new species of birds, odonates and butterflies were recorded at the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary in Kollam during a recent faunal survey. The study was conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Travancore Natural History Society (TNHS) in collaboration with the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from other states such as BBC Bengaluru, ROAR Rajapalayam and Vanam Theni.

Using nine strategic base camps spread across the 171 sq km, they surveyed the sanctuary for multiple elements. A total of 153 species of birds were recorded, including new species of Steppe Eagle, Steppe Buzzard, Bourdillon’s Black Bird, Ashambu Sholakili, Indian Blue Robin and Blyth’s Pipit. The Great Indian Hornbill was recorded in almost all the base camps.