With needle on spine, Kochi teen girl raped by tattoo artist in studio

Lakshmi Priya and Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A social media post by an 18-year-old sharing a traumatic sexual assault she allegedly faced at a popular tattoo parlour in the city has left Kochi netizens shocked. Soon after the post went up on Reddit, screenshots were shared across social media platforms, triggering a barrage of sexual assault allegations against the same tattoo artist.

A grab of the rape survivor’s post

that appeared in Reddit

Police said they are waiting for a formal statement from the girl to file an FIR. The tattoo parlour as well as the house of the person running it have been found locked. Detailing the incident that reportedly took place a week ago, the girl, in her post on Tuesday, said she wanted to get a tattoo done on her lower back and hence opted for privacy. As the tattooing was progressing, the artist’s questions started to turn more and more sexual, making her feel uncomfortable. Later with a needle on her spine, he raped her.

“I was terrified of moving. I never thought he’d have the audacity to do something (like this),” she said, adding he continued to tattoo her during the assault, leaving her nauseous. She said she was stunned. “I didn’t speak a word. I didn’t say stop. I didn’t say no. I just felt like dying right there on the spot for being so stupid. I felt disgusted.”

Soon after her post appeared, two other women took to social media sharing similar experiences they faced at the same tattoo studio. One of them said ever since she shared her experience on Instagram, 20 people texted her saying they also have faced assault at the same studio.

A senior police officer said in such cases they need the statement of the girl to register a case. “Also, we need to conduct a medical examination. Though we contacted the number which was traced from the post, a man picked up and said that they will get back to us after taking a decision whether to move legally against the culprit.” The officer said they also checked the tattoo studio and it was found closed.

“We even went to the house of the person who runs the studio. We found it locked too.” Police will be contacting the girl to convince her to lodge an official complaint. The tattoo artist, meanwhile, denied all allegations. “All of these claims are fake. I haven’t raped anyone. I don’t know what is happening. It seems like a campaign is going on against me,” he said.