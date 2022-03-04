STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10-day Kochi International Book Festival from April 1

The 24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival will be held from April 1 to 10.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival will be held from April 1 to 10. The event, which was slated to be held in December 2021,  was postponed due to the pandemic. This year, around 250 publishers and booksellers from across the country will participate. The venue will be open from 10am to 8.30 pm at Ernakulathappan Ground, across the week.

Along with the book festival, the fifth edition of Kochi Literature Festival will also be held at the venue from April 2 to 6 and will host more than 300 national and global authors including Jnanpith Award-winning Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo and French writer Nadin Brun-Cosme. A two-day Children’s Literature Festival will be held on April 2 and 3 in association with National Book Trust, New Delhi. 

An all-India writer’s meet organised in association with Kendra Sahitya Akademi, will be held on April 4. The Leela Menon Award for Excellence in Journalism will be presented on April 5. The Balamani Amma award will be presented to M K Sanu on April 6. 

