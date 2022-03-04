2 women die in accident

KOCHI: Two elderly women died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a pick-up truck on the MC Road stretch at East Marady near Muvattupuzha on Thursday. The deceased are Minakshi Ammal, 60, a native of Pilaveedu, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bhagya Lakshmi, 70, of Aluva.
