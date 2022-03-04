Five new sewage treatment plants proposed in city; KWA submits plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has submitted its project plan for five new sewage treatment plants (STP) to the Kochi corporation. The proposed plants will have a total capacity to treat up to 80 MLD of sewage within the corporation limits.

“The plan for the project was submitted to the corporation last month. We are awaiting their response,” said KWA assistant engineer Jayachandran. The new plants have been proposed at Vennala, Vaduthala, Elamkulam, Perandoor and Muttar. However, a corporation official said the rising population in the city demands an upgrading of the plant capacity and the construction of new ones. KWA’s proposed plan is under review, said the official.

“The survey for land, and the collection of other details required to prepare a detailed project report is in progress. By June, we hope to finish preparing the DPR,” said a KWA official. Apart from the five new STPs proposed, another plant is under construction at Elamkulam near the existing 4 MLD plant.

“The work on the 5 MLD plant will be completed by the end of this month,” said KWA superintending engineer Jochan Joseph. Two more plants—with a capacity of 30 MLD and 5 MLD—have been proposed at Elamkulam. “Elamkulam will have treatment plants with a total capacity of 40 MLD, making it the centre of sewage treatment in the city,” said Jayachandran.