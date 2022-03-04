STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Five new sewage treatment plants proposed in city; KWA submits plan

“The plan for the project was submitted to the corporation last month. We are awaiting their response,” said KWA assistant engineer Jayachandran.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

sewage treatment plant, STP

A sewage treatment plant. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has submitted its project plan for five new sewage treatment plants (STP) to the Kochi corporation. The proposed plants will have a total capacity to treat up to 80 MLD of sewage within the corporation limits.

“The plan for the project was submitted to the corporation last month. We are awaiting their response,” said KWA assistant engineer Jayachandran. The new plants have been proposed at Vennala, Vaduthala, Elamkulam, Perandoor and Muttar. However, a corporation official said the rising population in the city demands an upgrading of the plant capacity and the construction of new ones. KWA’s proposed plan is under review, said the official.

“The survey for land, and the collection of other details required to prepare a detailed project report is in progress. By June, we hope to finish preparing the DPR,” said a KWA official. Apart from the five new STPs proposed, another plant is under construction at Elamkulam near the existing 4 MLD plant. 

“The work on the 5 MLD plant will be completed by the end of this month,” said KWA superintending engineer Jochan Joseph. Two more plants—with a capacity of 30 MLD and 5 MLD—have been proposed at Elamkulam. “Elamkulam will have treatment plants with a total capacity of 40 MLD, making it the centre of sewage treatment in the city,” said Jayachandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage treatment plant KWA
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp