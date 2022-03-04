Funny pages from life

Arya UR By

KOCHI: Every one of us have been screamed at by our mothers atleast once for ignoring the food at home and ordering in fastfood instead. VJ and digital content creator Gokul Raj effortlessly recreates these ‘generation gap’ conversations with parents and witty incidents we have come across at school and college through his instagram page.

Videos by Gokul, a Thiruvananthapuram native, is a great stress buster and trip down the memory lane for all of us. The former RJ has been winning hearts, especially of youngsters, for a year now.

The confusion that ensues when teachers ask questions in the classroom, or the tense exam halls when a tough question paper is supplied, looking back at your first crush - all these relattable scenarios find a place in Gokul’s videos. Every middle class millenial and his parents can relate to his content, and this, Gokul claims, is because the videos are quite close to his life.

“Majority of the instances mentioned and enacted in the videos are real-life conversations that i’ve had in my house. Most mothers complain about their kids hanging out with friends, most of us have been through the marriage conversation. All 90s kids can get what I am saying,” quips Gokul.

He wishes to explore the social media space to make people laugh more. Though he created the social media page to share his professional updates, slowly he turned it into a fun place. His videos are not scripted.

“Most of my audience are aged between 18 to 25. There was a video I made about how the whole time we are visiting temples in the morning, we are thinking about breakfast at home. It got responses from people across all religions, saying they all do it during their respective prayers. Many youngsters who study abroad also get back to me about how nostalgic my videos made them feel,” he says.Gokul was also sufccesful in getting the attention of elder women, through his mother-son conversations.But his biggest win was making hhis mother laugh.

“It is a herculean task making our mothers laugh. But when I saw my mother laughing after watching my videos I was overwhelmed. Her response made me confident that everyone would find my videos funny,” he adds.Gokul is planning to create a collective of young talented digital content creators and guide them to create more humourous content on social media platforms.

“Many talented people pull back pbecause they lack technical knowledge. I also wish to feature socially relevant subjects sarcastically in coming days,” he concludes.

