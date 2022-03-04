Gas pipes on road hinder traffic from Vyttila to Kadavanthra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long gas pipes brought for the Indian Oil Adani Gas project are piled up on the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road extending from Vyttila to Kadavanthra, posing a threat to motorists and passengers, especially two-wheeler riders. The huge pipes placed in the middle of the road are also adding to traffic congestion on one of the busiest stretches in the city.

According to Joshy, one of the shopkeepers at the Vyttila junction, traffic police have been trying hard to reduce traffic snarls at Vyttila, but no one has been trying to get the pipes out of the way. “These pipes have been lying here for over a week now. The pipe laying work is being done during the night. But during the day, the pipes hinder traffic movement and can even lead to accidents,” said Varsha Johny, a techie who takes the road to get to her office on MG Road.

The gas project from Vyttila to Janatha Road is expected to be completed by the end of March, said the officials. They added that they were allowed to work only during the night and hence the work was getting delayed.

“We have permission to work only from 11pm to 6am, causing further delay. Pipes will be removed in 10 days, as soon as the digging of trenches is complete. However, gas charging will take another 10 days to wind up. If everything goes smoothly, we can finish the work by March 31 ,” said the official.