Too hot to handle

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The mercury level has been soaring even before the arrival of the actual summer in the state with the ambient temperature rising in many parts. On Tuesday, Punalur recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in this season reported in the state and second-highest reported in the country. According to weather experts, the temperature during the month of February was above normal most of the days compared to the past couple of years.

However, the IMD has predicted below normal minimum temperatures this summer for Kerala ruling out an impending drought situation. The state has already come up with advisories for the general public recommending avoiding direct sunlight from 11am to 3pm. The state labour department has already enforced mandatory break time between noon and 3pm for labourers to avoid sunstroke and other heart-related events.

As per the prediction, the state is likely to get more pre-monsoon showers this summer. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has already launched awareness campaigns on ‘summer hazard risk reduction’ for students and the general public. According to KSDMA officials, the state may not face any water scarcity because of the rainfall it received during the Northeast Monsoon. “As per the current predictions, there will not be continuous and repeated extreme temperatures but the temperature might peak on isolated days. So, we should not let our guard down and strictly follow advisories,” said an official.

The IMD officially confirmed the heatwave in Kerala for the first time back in 2016. According to KSDMA officials, Kerala had one of the hottest summers in 2019. As per statistics, 1,071 people were admitted to various hospitals and one death was reported in the state that year.

As per the data with the health department, 1,671 heat-related incidents were reported in the state during the summer of 2019. In 2020, due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, there no heat-related incidents were reported in the state. In 2021, because of the Covid second and third waves, very less heat-related incidents were reported.

Location of IMD weather stations unscientific: KSDMA

According to KSDMA authorities, the actual temperature in many places is not being recorded accurately because of the unscientific location of the stations of the IMD.

“The station in Kochi is located at the Naval Base and is surrounded by a lake. The temperature recorded there would differ from the actual temperature recorded in the city by two to three degree Celsius. Likewise, the station at Mundur in Palakkad is located at a place where the actual temperature will not be recorded. The stations should be relocated,” said an official.

Reactions

Sunil Kumar, 40, traffic police in Thiruvananthapuram South region

“I manage the traffic points at Thampanoor, East Fort, Killipalam and nearby areas and Attakulangara. We have to manage heavy traffic from 8am to 11am as schools have reopened. So, standing continuously in the scorching sunlight and pollution from these vehicles makes everyday hectic for us. The midday break order has been issued for labourers working outdoors. Aren’t we also working outdoors fighting heatwave? We are not provided with enough water during. It would be a welcome step if the police association can facilitate water bottles to help traffic policemen during summertime.

Victoria, 68, fish vendor at Vettucaudw

I have been selling fish for the past 24 years and the heat has been increasing every year. It’s not the direct sunlight but the hot temperature which gets us dehydrated soon. I make sure to drink warm water and also fruit juices from nearby shops while selling fish in the daytime.

Advisory for the public