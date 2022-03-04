Woman alleges rape and forceful abortion, backtracks later

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police were surprised after a woman who accused an Erumely native of rape and forceful abortion backtracked when they collected her statement. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that she was in love with Muhammed Miyan, 27, in 2019. She alleged that he raped her in a lodge near the Ernakulam North railway station after making her believe he would marry her.

When she became pregnant, Miyan forced her to undergo abortion, she alleged. She claimed Miyan raped her again the same year at lodges in Munnar and Edappally. When she conceived again, he intimidated her and forced her to abort the pregnancy. In August 2021, he raped her again at a hotel in Kottakkal and at the quarters of a person in Chappapara, both in Malappuram, she alleged Based on her complaint, the Ernakulam North police registered a case against Miyan on November 16 last year. A probe was launched.

“Miyan was booked for rape and criminal intimidation. The case against him was first registered in Tirurangadi police station in Malappuram on October 29. It was forwarded to the Ernakulam North police station upon finding that the offence took place within the station’s limits,” said an officer.

However, when the police collected her statement, she told them the relationship between her and Miyan had been consensual. She also said she opted for abortion on her own. “We don’t know under what circumstances the victim filed the complaint. However, she did a U-turn when we collected her statement,” said an officer.

Her change in stance helped Miyan get anticipatory bail from a local court. “Case records show that on November 24, 2021, when the investigating officers went to record her statement, the victim informed them that the instances of sexual relationship with the accused and the abortions conducted on two occasions were with her consent, and that she had no complaint at all against him at the time,” the sessions court observed, granting anticipatory to Miyan.