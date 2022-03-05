Food business is on the table

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years of sitting, eating and working at home have taken a toll on all our lives. It then comes as no surprise, that the food business in the state is back with a bang after the third Covid wave, wooing more investors and entrepreneurs. Dine-in spaces, which are now accommodate customers at 100% capacity are seeing more patronage than ever in all major cities.

Home-based catering boomed ever since the first wave in 2020, and the number of eateries went up in major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, in the past two years. The Commissionerate of Food Safety issued around 15,966 new licences during 2020-21 financial year and 24,070 food safety licences during 2021-22 across the state.

The statistics with the commissionerate further state that in 2020-21, 424 new restaurants, 84 hotels and 87 food vending establishments were opened in Thiruvananthapuram. In Kochi, around 378 restaurants, 103 hotels and 22 food vending establishments were launched during the same period.

An official of the commissionerate said many people are venturing into the food business after the pandemic The food safety authorities are on their toes issuing the licence and carrying out inspections as the number of applications for new food safety registrations and licences go up.

“The number of food business operators, including food trucks, counters and roadside shacks, have gone up after the pandemic. Many people who returned from Gulf countries due to job loss also set up food businesses and constitute a large majority of applicants at this point,” said a senior official of the Food Safety Department.

Online food delivery platforms have taken the state by storm post-pandemic and made way for cloud kitchens that focus on providing meals at minimal cost. Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety (Thiruvananthapuram) Anil Kumar N said they are receiving an average of 10 to 20 applications every day for food business licence and registration.

“Online food delivery became a huge hit during the pandemic. They set a perfect environment for new food businesses, including cloud kitchens, to come up. Recently, we have issued licences for around 10 cloud kitchens in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Anil Kumar.

Need to be more careful

Executive member of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) Annu Kunchappan also agrees that the food business is catching up. “But many inexperienced people who ventured into the food business failed to flourish. Many of them haven’t renewed their licence because of this. Once you are in the business, you have to shell out money for everything from commercial tax to cooking gas, electricity and water bill,” said Annu, who is also the managing partner of Kerala House, a restaurant that has been operating in the capital city for over four decades now.

However, she expressed concern over the kind of investments that are flowing into the industry.

“Compared to a hotel or a restaurant, the running cost for home-based catering and cloud kitchens are different. For the same reason, there should be stricter guidelines to monitor licences being issued to them,” she added.

Still in business

According to statistics, only 7,014 out of the 15,966 licenses issued during 2020-21 are active as a large majority of the eateries were shut down during the lockdowns or their licence was not renewed. But as many as 23,989 out of the 24,070 licenses issued during 2021-22 are active