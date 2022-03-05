Man arrested for stealing money, jewellery 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police arrested a Thiruvananthapuram native on Friday for stealing Rs 8 lakh, including foreign currency, and jewellery from a house near Vyttila Mobility Hub. The police arrested Sunil Guptha, 42, of Malayinkeezhu, Neyyattinkara from a lodge near Palani temple in Tamil Nadu.

The police said the man broke into the house when the family members went to attend a temple festival at Mararikulam. Though the police launched an investigation based on the complaint of the family, the man fled the city.

“During the investigation, we came to know that he was staying in a flat in Palakkad. Though our team traced his location and reached there, he escaped. From our informant, we came to know that he had escaped to Tamil Nadu. We laid a trap and nabbed him,” said an officer with the city police. He is an accused in several other theft cases across the state.