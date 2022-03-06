Kochi cops wait for child’s statement to know who tortured her

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-year-old girl who was admitted to the ICU of Kolenchery Medical College with bruises and fractures on her body is recovering. The police have seen a light at the end of the tunnel in the case. Despite questioning the child’s mother, grandmother and uncle to find out their role in the child’s injuries, the police were unable to identify the perpetrator due to lack of evidence.

“As per the report from the hospital authorities, the girl’s health condition has improved a lot. She even started to speak a bit. This is a good sign for us as we are sure that the girl can reveal the name of the person behind the alleged assault or how the injuries happened. We hope that we will be able to record the girl’s statement this month itself. This will turn out to be crucial evidence in the case,” said a police officer with Thrikkakara police station, where the case has been registered.

The move came days after police decided to arraign the kid’s mother as the only accused in the case. The investigation team also found that the mother had beaten up the girl. Though the father of the girl had accused the partner of the kid’s aunt of attacking the girl, the police didn’t get any evidence to move against him.

“When we questioned the mother, she admitted that she had beaten up her daughter when she committed some mischief. The mother also gave a statement that the fractures were caused when she fell. Since only the mother was with the girl, we decided to arraign her as the accused. But now we are awaiting the statement of the kid. If the girl’s statement is against the mother, more IPC Sections will be charged against her. “If she is found to be innocent, a detailed investigation will be carried out based on the statement of the girl,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that the mother of the girl is suffering from mental issues. “Earlier, a court had asked her to undergo treatment for mental health issues. But she delayed it purposefully. Though she admitted to beating up the child, she did not own up the responsibility of inflicting burns and fractures on her body,” said the officer.