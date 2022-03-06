Kerala police nab kingpin of fake job racket

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have arrested the kingpin of a racket that duped people with fake job promises at CIAL. Joy, 53, of Vadama, Chalakudy, was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural district crime branch on Saturday based on a complaint filed by a Kozhikode native who lost Rs 5 lakh to the fraudster.

The police said the accused offered him a job as junior assistant manager after receiving Rs 5 lakh. “It was only after the victim contacted the airport officials that he came to know that he had been cheated by the person. “There are eight similar cases against Joy in Nedumbassery, Malappuram, and Thrissur,” said K Karthik, district police chief (Rural).

Joy, a health product sales officer, used to find customers by informing them that he had strong connections in CIAL. For various reasons, candidates were often called to the airport for interviews and later sent back, saying that the interview had been postponed. We have found that the appointment letters were made on a fake letter pad. Indications are that more people have been cheated by Joy,” the officer said.