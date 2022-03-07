Christmas eve violence: KITEX reinstates 123 workers who got bail in Kizhakkambalam violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KITEX group has decided to reinstate 123 workers who were granted bail by the court in the case relating to the attack on police personnel on Christmas eve at Kizhakkambalam.

They were among 174 arrested. The move followed the legal advice received by the company management that there were no legal barriers to their reappointment. On February 23, the Ernakulam Rural police filed a chargesheet naming 175 persons in the case.

In the 524-page chargesheet submitted before the Kolenchery judicial first-class magistrate court, all are charged with unlawful assembly, rioting, possession of lethal weapons, destruction of public property, and obstruction of the duty of public servants.

"Of them, 123 persons have been charged with non-serious offences. The decision to reinstate them was made after we came to know of the poor family background of these workers," said KITEX MD Sabu Jacob.

These workers will be awarded Rs 2,000 each and their families given a sum of Rs 10,000 each as an emergency financial aid. The amount will not be recovered from the salary of the workers. Besides, the company will provide free accommodation and food to those required.

Sabu Jacob said the company took these decisions as part of the social responsibility to its employees. "It is the responsibility of the company to help the workers and their families in times of distress and we feel proud to have taken a humanitarian decision in this regard," added Sabu.

If the court finds any of these 123 persons, who will be reappointed, guilty and sentenced, legal action will be initiated them and dismissed from the company. The company had earlier stated that the police had arrested innocent workers who were mere spectators during the violence on the night of December 25. "The court found this. Hence, these 123 workers have been released on bail," Sabu Jacob said.

An argument over singing carol at the quarters of migrant workers of KITEX Apparel Park escalated into a fight around 11:30pm on December 24 last year. Two cases, for attacking the police and vandalising their vehicle, were registered and the chargesheet was filed in the case pertaining to vandalising the police vehicle.