Hotel manager cheats owner of Rs 20 lakh, held

The manager of a hotel at Padamugal, Kakkanad, who cheated its owner of Rs 20 lakh, was arrested on Sunday.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The manager of a hotel at Padamugal, Kakkanad, who cheated its owner of Rs 20 lakh, was arrested on Sunday. Sreenesh, a resident of Kannankara in Kozhikode, diverted funds set aside to purchase goods, withdrew money using the owner’s cheque, and withheld other employees’ salary to siphon off the amount, the police said.

He has been working as a manager since 2018. The police said he was an accused in a murder case registered by the Bengaluru city police in 2012. Though he went into hiding after switching off his mobile phone when the hotel owner approached the police with a complaint, a special team under Thrikkakara SHO R Shabu picked up Sreenesh from his hideout at Lavasa, which is 150km away from Pune in Maharashtra.

“He is also accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2012. Though he had escaped to Singapore after the incident, the Bengaluru city police arrested him in 2014. He was later released on bail in that case,” an officer said. 

Modus operandi
The accused diverted funds set aside to purchase goods, withdrew money using the owner’s cheque, and withheld other employees’ salary to siphon off the amount

Comments

