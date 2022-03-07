STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vector Control Research Centre officials to visit Kochi to tackle mosquito menace

The VCRC representatives will visit various places under the corporation limits after holding preliminary discussions with the Kochi mayor.

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of scientists from the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) will be on a four-day visit to Kochi as part of its joint initiative with the corporation to control the rising mosquito menace.The five-member delegation has arrived in Kochi following the directive of the VCRC director.

The VCRC representatives will visit various places under the corporation limits after holding preliminary discussions with the Kochi mayor. A joint inspection will be held to ascertain the breeding condition of mosquitoes. They will also test the effectiveness of drugs used for fogging and spraying by the corporation.

The insect collectors under the Department of Public Health will assist them with this task.After the visit, the preliminary report will be submitted by the VCRC. Later, the team will also discuss the mosquito control activities that need to be implemented in the city for the next one year.

The report will be discussed in council and the corporation will take the necessary action. From next year, the corporation plans to carry out mosquito control activities in a scientific manner. Public participation and cooperation of various departments will be ensured for this.The corporation had sought help from VCRC to collaborate with its ongoing mosquito control activities last month. 

