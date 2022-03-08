Ending gender roles

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What is wrong with men cooking meals or washing dishes or making tea for their wives? Lately, television ads and movies feature such small gestures as a milestone for gender neutrality. As the world celebrates another International Women’s Day on Tuesday, there is also a need to do away with gender stereotypes, educate and raise the younger generation for a gender-neutral future, say, writers and educationists.

Respecting and treating people equally — be it be a woman, man or a queer member — are the needs of the hour for a co-existing future. Though the state is highly literate and has achieved technological advancement, women face low social worth even now, says J Devika, writer and professor at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Gender equality can be attained first by talking to women and members of the LGBTQ community. We need to understand what can be done to make the world a better place for them. Involving people of all genders in discussions will ensure gender democracy in the state too,” she adds.

Meanwhile, young parents are showing in nurturing their little ones without gender stereotypes. Certified sexuality health educator Swati Jagdish, who is popularly known on social media as ‘Maya’s Amma’, confirms that gender neutrality will be possible only when it is inculcated by the family members in the children. “I learn more about gender equality through my daughter Maya. When she was two years old, she had only seen her father driving a car. I wanted to break the notion that only men drive by getting a driving licence and driving the car myself,” says Swathi, who adds fathers can also join house chores, toilet cleaning and cooking so that the child understands those are not gender-specific duties. Parents should be cautious not to drag any gender-dividing topics or sexist jokes. Never show partiality in dividing food with her brothers or father. “Being a girl does not mean she is born to make sacrifices or adjustments in life,” explains Swathi.

That said, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in the state has been making efforts to create awareness on gender equality through its social media campaigns for the past few years. “We consider youth as change makers. The campaign done under the government project, Kanal Karma Padhathi, for gender education in schools and colleges is receiving positive reviews. I believe once they start questioning the egoistic mindset, they will understand gender equality including respecting LGBTQ,” says the senior official.