Five-year-old boy begins new life after surgery

According to the doctors, the congenital diaphragmatic hernia and hydronephrosis (swelling of the kidney due to block) affected the boy’s renal function.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-year-old boy from Thrissur, diagnosed with life-threatening kidney ailments and congenital diaphragmatic hernia that made his left kidney go up to his chest, was brought back to normal life through a laparoscopic surgery conducted by the urology team at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

According to the doctors, the congenital diaphragmatic hernia and hydronephrosis (swelling of the kidney due to block) affected the boy’s renal function. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) occurs when there is a hole in the diaphragm, which is the thin sheet of muscle separating the chest from the abdomen.

The boy had been suffering from repeated outbreaks of respiratory infections and related complications since six months of his birth and was found to be having a 6-cm sized hernia in his left diaphragm. Due to this, his viscera (internal organs in the main cavities) including intestines and left kidney were pushed up into the chest.

The boy was also contracted with hydronephrosis, with the blockage in the tube connecting the kidney and urethra. Parents brought him to the hospital following severe pain in the left side of the abdomen with occasional vomiting.

On November 10, 2021, the child underwent surgery at Lakeshore Hospital. Dr George P Abraham, Head of Urology and Renal Transplants, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, led the keyhole surgery. The team of doctors included Dr Datson George, Senior Consultant, Dr Vineeth and Dr Sam.

“The stent that was inserted was removed in January this year. The CDH, which is seen in children during birth, was repaired with a mesh and the kidney was brought down to the stomach and repaired,” said Dr George.

