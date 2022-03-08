Hospital to discharge injured girl this week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-year-old girl who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery with bruises and fractures on her body, will be discharged this week. Hospital authorities decided to discharge the girl as she has started showing signs of improvement.

“Her health has improved a lot compared to the previous days. She has also begun speaking, which is a good sign,” said hospital authorities. However, the girl’s father said the child is still struggling to walk. “The doctor has informed us she has an inflation in her spinal cord which is why she has difficulty walking. It will take time to heal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is planning to hand over the child’s responsibility to the father. “ The child had to undergo such a traumatic incident while she was in her mother’s custody. From this, it is evident she is unfit to care for the child. We will take a final decision in this regard in the coming days,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson, CWC.

The CWC chairman said the father of the child has sought to treat the girl at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. “We have held a discussion with the hospital authorities. We are awaiting the hospital’s report after which the child will be referred to another hospital for further treatment,” the chairman said.