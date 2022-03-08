STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mishel Shaji’s death: Parents to hold hunger strike

No headway in investigation, call for CBI probe gets louder
 

Published: 08th March 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

CA students pay homage to Mishel Shaji Varghese by lighting candles at Marine Drive in Kochi.| Express File Photo

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: A desolate father and mother will hold a hunger strike on Tuesday in front of St George Orthodox Church Karmelkunnu at Mulakkulam near Piravom, where her daughter was laid to rest. The strike on the International Women’s Day is part of a long battle Shaji Vargheese and Saliamma Shaji has been waging to unravel the mystery behind the death of Mishel. On March 6, 2017, the 19-year-old CA student’s body was found floating in the Kochi backwaters. Five years on, the state crime branch has not made any headway in investigation. The family is seeking CBI inquiry.

“Crime branch hasn’t submitted the final report yet. My appeal before the High Court seeking CBI inquiry would be granted only if it is filed,” said Shaji. According to reports, Mishel left her hostel at Kacheripady in the evening on March 5, but didn’t return. Her body was found near the wharf the following day. Though the local police arrested a youth, Cronin Alexander Baby, on charges of abetment of suicide, Mishel’s family allege it was a murder and that more persons were involved in it.

“The investigating officials are trying to write it off as a suicide, though they don’t have any concrete evidence to do so. We suspect they are purportedly delaying the filing of the final report as they know that evidence would vanish naturally,” said Shaji. When we met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2020, he assured us that the final report would be filed within two months. But no action has been taken even after two years. Apart from Justice for Mishel Action Council, which was constituted by the relatives of the deceased and local residents, MLA Anoop Jacob and the Orthodox Syrian Church have also taken up the issue.

The Church demanded a CBI probe on Sunday. Baselios Marthoma Mathews III expressed displeasure at the delay in filing the final probe report. Mishel’s family members say they have reasons to believe that she was murdered. Marks of assault were evident on Mishel’s body when it was recovered, but no mention of them was made in the postmortem examination report. 

The police say that as per the statement given by friend Devapriya, Mishel had left the hostel without any belongings, but CCTV footage showed she carried a handbag. Justice for Mishel Action Council alleged that the police ignored the dark blue scars on either side of her nose and arms. They have not identified the two men who had allegedly followed her on a motorcycle from St Antony’s Church at Kaloor though CCTV footage confirm their presence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mishel Shaji death murder suicide
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp