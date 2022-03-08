Setback to Dileep; Crime Branch can go on with the further probe: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case challenging the further investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch in the case. The investigation should be concluded on or before April 15, the HC said.

The court held that "The petitioner is not entitled to get the relief sought for in the petition. The investigation agency can go on with the further investigation. However, it shall complete the further investigation and file the further report as expeditiously as possible. At any rate not later than April 15, 2022," the court said.

The court made it clear that it has not made any findings or observations as to the veracity, truthfulness, or reliability of the disclosure made by director Balachandrakumar against Dileep and others or as to the genuineness, relevance, or acceptability of any material collected by the investigating agency so far in the ongoing further investigation.

Dileep's counsel had argued that the investigation was a 'sham' and the report was filed solely due to personal vendetta against the actor. The further investigation is only to fabricate evidence and to delay the trial before the special court, Ernakulam.

"Every accused has a right to a fair trial. Just because he is accused in a case doesn't mean his rights are suspended. The primary goal of the prosecution in the sexual assault case was to protract the trial since they could not yet find any material against Dileep in the 2017 case. There was no explicit material to bring out that the first accused in the 2017 case, Pulsar Suni had any connection whatsoever with Dileep or his brother or that any of them had transferred any amount to the first accused," Dileep's counsel argued.

He has further pointed out that the impugned report containing new information was submitted by the Investigating Officer on December 29, 2021, the exact date when the Officer was scheduled to be examined as the last witness for the prosecution at the trial court.

The survivor in the case also approached the court through senior advocate S Sreekumar and opposed Dileep's plea. The survivor's counsel argued that a 'heinous crime' was committed against her and she is before this court seeking justice.

The purpose of investigation and further investigation is only to find out the truth. There cannot be any discrimination about the matter of investigation. Whoever he may be, he cannot get any benefit or any special consideration, the counsel said.

"A heinous crime had been committed against me (victim). Being the victim, I am interested to see that all the persons behind this crime have been brought to light. That is only my interest. Even the Supreme Court has said that the accused has no role to play in the decision to order further investigation," submitted the counsel for the victim said.

Director-General of Prosecution TA Shaji submitted that the crime branch identified 81 points from the statements of Balachandra Kumar and the agency has collected evidence connecting these points. The investigation is almost completed and the collection of voice samples of the accused is yet to be completed.