Temple robberies: Probe on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday launched a probe into the robbery incident at three temples at Muppathadam in Kadungalloor on Sunday night. The robbery occurred at Devi temple, Subramanya temple and Vishnu temple.

CCTV footage shows two people committing the theft. Muppathadam ward member K S Tharanath said the robberies came to light when the staff of the temples came to open the temple for morning rituals. The forensic team collected evidence and finger print from the crime scene.

“While the robbers tried to break open the sanctum sanctorum at Devi temple, they only broke the hundis at the other two temples. It seems they only took currency notes from the offering boxes,” said Tharanath. No valuables were stolen from the Devi temple.