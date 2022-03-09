Checkout Point comes to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Checkout Point, one of the leading providers of fintech solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises based in Dubai, is expanding its footprint with the launch of its new office at Infopark in Kochi. The company was founded with a vision to provide seamless services to its SME customer base and aid them in achieving optimal productivity and maximum value through their smart complete business solutions. To create top-notch regional talent, the new space will also work as an ‘Innovation Center’ with a focus on training and development of befitting candidates to achieve technical excellence within the digital space.

Checkout point is a true all-in-one platform for SMEs and offers services in key verticals like POS Software, Enterprise Solutions, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Payment Gateway and BNPL, Digital Wallet, Merchant Debit Card, Marketplace and Agency Banking. The new office in Trans Asia Cyberpark (Phase II, Infopark SEZ) works towards enhancing its current product line and features. It would also be a support centre for the company’s clients based in the Middle East and Africa. As part of their expansion with increased demand, Checkout Point plans to recruit and train 150 more talents in the next two years.