STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Checkout Point comes to Kochi

The new office in Trans Asia Cyberpark (Phase II, Infopark SEZ) works towards enhancing its current product line and features.

Published: 09th March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Checkout Point, one of the leading providers of fintech solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises based in Dubai, is expanding its footprint with the launch of its new office at Infopark in Kochi. The company was founded with a vision to provide seamless services to its SME customer base and aid them in achieving optimal productivity and maximum value through their smart complete business solutions. To create top-notch regional talent, the new space will also work as an ‘Innovation Center’ with a focus on training and development of befitting candidates to achieve technical excellence within the digital space. 

Checkout point is a true all-in-one platform for SMEs and offers services in key verticals like POS Software, Enterprise Solutions, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Payment Gateway and BNPL, Digital Wallet, Merchant Debit Card, Marketplace and Agency Banking. The new office in Trans Asia Cyberpark (Phase II, Infopark SEZ) works towards enhancing its current product line and features. It would also be a support centre for the company’s clients based in the Middle East and Africa. As part of their expansion with increased demand, Checkout Point plans to recruit and train 150 more talents in the next two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp