STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covered drains hinder desilting, cleaning process

Rain or no rain, Kochi continues to face mosquito menace.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rain or no rain, Kochi continues to face mosquito menace. The main reason for this is the stagnation of water and dirt in the drains. 

Lack of proper cleaning — especially in the last two years when the corporation was busy dealing with the pandemic — has made things worse. 

To add to this, as part of the beautification process, the drainas have been covered completely in many areas, making cleaning and desilting processes almost impossible. 

If the corporation has to desilt the drains in these areas, the workers will have to break the pavements first, says councillor Entrita Veliparambil. She had raised the issue at the council meeting, pointing out the growing mosquito menace in the city and seeking a long-lasting solution. The councillors demanded a system to open and clean the drains, which are closed with tiles and have no provision for manholes. 

“Nearly 75 per cent of the drains are covered. Some of them are permanently closed. When they could be opened,  workers used to desilt them at least once in three months. Every budget allocates money for cleaning drains, but nothing is done. None of the projects are executed. If slabs are pulled out for desilting, the public can see that. Now, no such activities are taking place,” alleged the councillor.

She added that there are several nuisances attached to this, the most important one being the breeding of mosquitoes. “The public also should be more responsible and react to this apathy. They should question why mosquito eradication works are not happening in Kochi,” 
Entrita said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp